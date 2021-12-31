Chef Ashton Keefe's Recipes for your leftover NYE champagne!

Prosecco Pancakes

Holidays are all about celebrating, enter the New Year with this sinfully sweet and savory pancake recipe that will make you feel like you’re waking up to room service and all the little luxuries 2022 has in store for you.

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup buttermilk

¼ cup Prosecco such as Josh Prosecco

1 egg

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Strawberries and Greek Yogurt, garnish

Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Add buttermilk, Prosecco, egg and 1 tablespoons olive oil, stirring until just combined.

Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium high heat and brush with remaining tablespoon of olive oil, using a bit as you go – not all at once.

Add desired amount of mix, depending on the size of your pancakes, and cook until bubbly on top.

Flip and cook for additional minute or two. Serve topped with strawberries and yogurt.

To make your strawberries extra special, cut them up and soak them in a splash more of Prosecco, we love Josh

Rosé Prosecco and sugar.

Bubbly Fondue

Serves a crowd

There is nothing I don’t love about cheese and sparkling wine. So why not combine them? Fondue is even better with sparkling wine, just the right amount to elevate and dress. It’ll be a cult party classic, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

1 shallot, minced

1 can of sparkling wine, such as That Girl Can Can

1 tablespoon champagne vinegar

2 tablespoon cornstarch

½ lb. Gruyère cheese, shredded

½ lb. brie, without the rinds

½ lb. sharp white cheddar

1 teaspoon salt, to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Charcuterie sausage, cut on bias into bite size pieces for dipping

Crudité, for dipping

Cubed bread, for dipping

In a saucepan sauté shallot and 1 can of Can Can until reduced by about half. In a small bowl whisk together champagne vinegar and cornstarch, add to the pan. This will prevent the mixture from clumping. Add Gruyère, brie and cheddar and mix until combine and melted. Season with salt and pepper.

Pour into a fondue pot to keep warm and serve with dippers.