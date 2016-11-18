Chef Aaron Wright's Mac & Cheese Croquettes

He's one of the Mac Daddies of Mac and Cheese, and Chef Aaron Wright shares his recipe for a creative take on the classic Croquette with FoxNews.com.

Mac & Cheese Croquettes

Chef Aaron Wright, The Tavern at Lark Creek

(Note: The Chef omitted the recipe for the whipped fondue due to its complex preparation but you can use the Mac & Cheese Sauce as dip.)

Cream Base

4 cups heavy cream

8 cups whole milk

1/2 yellow onion

1 bay leaf

3 each whole cloves

Directions

Add everything to a stainless steel pot. Bring to a boil, Lower to a simmer for 15 minutes. Turn off heat and let mixture steep for 15 minutes. Strain and reserve the cream base.

Mac & Cheese Sauce

3 cups cheddar cheese, grated

3 cups gruyere, grated

1 cup Parmesan, grated

1 cup elbow pasta, cooked

6 cups cream base, hot

To taste lemon juice

To taste salt

Directions

Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth.

Mac & Cheese

2 lbs of elbow pasta, cooked (minus 1 cup for above step)

3 cups Mac & Cheese Sauce

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup gruyere cheese, grated

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until fully incorporated. In a baking dish lined with plastic wrap, spread mac & cheese out evenly to 1/2 inch. Cover again with plastic and place another baking dish of the same size on top and refrigerate over night.

Mac & Cheese Croquettes

As needed mac & cheese

As needed panko bread crumbs

As needed egg wash

As needed flour seasoned with salt

As needed canola oil

Directions

Unmold the mac & cheese, cut into squares or into rectangles.

Bread them starting with the flour, egg wash, then panko. Make sure the pieces are fully coated through each process.

Heat oil to 360 degrees. Cook pieces until golden brown.

Remove from oil onto a towel. Shave parmesan cheese over the top.

Heat the reserved Mac & Cheese Sauce and serve alongside the croquettes.