Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan serves culinary harmony in Nashville with 'turducken of desserts'

Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan’s innovative fare has struck a chord in the Music City.

Born in India and rising to stardom in New York City, the celebrity chef has orchestrated an ensemble of innovative flavors at Chauhan Ale & Masala House in Nashville, Tennessee.

The hook to Chauhan’s groove is the deep full-flavored sweet-or-savory rhythm of southern culinary traditions, backed by the high notes of classic Indian spices and aromas.

Consider her gulab jamun cheesecake. It's a multi-layered Indian-American dessert with one standalone sweet baked inside another.

"It’s the turducken of desserts," Chauhan said in an interview this week with Fox News Digital.

The reference, of course, is to the absurdly ambitious but delicious American concept of a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey.

The dish is largely credited to legendary New Orleans chef Paul Prudhomme. It has since become a staple of football tailgates, backyard barbecues and even holidays feasts.

Gulab jamun are Indian donuts, essentially.

Chauhan soaks them in saffron and cardamon, then bakes cheesecake around the mélange of sweet flavor and intoxicating aroma.

"I grew up with gulab jamun and absolutely love them," said the chef. "And when I was in New York, I became obsessed with New York City-style cheesecake."

Chauhan Ale & Masala House opened in November 2014, on the strength of the celebrity the chef received while starring on "Chopped" and other TV shows.

The eatery has earned rave national reviews, while Chauhan has been honored with a prestigious James Beard Award.

She left New York City for Nashville just as the city was about to take off as the nation’s hottest new good-time party spot and relocation destination.

"Nashville is becoming a foodie city because the audience we have here is receptive to new flavors."

Chauhan actually helped contribute to the Music City’s rise on America's hit list.

Chauhan Ale & Masala House, and the chef's TV celebrity, brought new culinary harmony to a city largely known for its rhythm of meat-and-threes and chicken fried or chicken hot.

Nashville hot vegetable pakoras are Indian vegetable fritters (potato, cauliflower, onion, carrots) with ghost pepper aioli and Music City’s signature hot sauce.

Mac ‘n cheese is one of the signature side dishes served across the American South. Chauhan serves it with chili spiced cheddar, common Indian herb fenugreek and masala bread crumbs.

Naan, the traditional Indian bread, is served with beef short rib and French onion. Fried chicken and waffles, a southern breakfast/brunch staple, is served with Indian-style dosa, mango slaw and masala syrup.

Even the otherwise all-American burger gets an Asian makeover, with house-blend Indian spice rub, Amul cheese, green chili bacon and masala fries.

"Nashville is the Music City not only because of the incredible talent, but it's also because of the audience," said Chauhan.

"As an artist, you need an audience to really go ahead and appreciate what you are doing and what you're creating. It's no different for chefs. Nashville is becoming a foodie city because the audience we have here is receptive to new flavors," she said.