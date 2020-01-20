Celebrity chef shares hosting tips, tricks for game day

Decided to host the big game but don't have a game plan? Don’t panic – celebrity chef Anne Burrell has tips and tricks to ensure a game day victory for both you and your guests.

Plan ahead

In a previous interview with Fox News, Burrell explained how important it is to know what can be done ahead of time to save those last-minute scrambles.

“Think, 'What can I do the day ahead? Two days ahead? The day of?' Once you have that, you won’t have to stress and everything will come out great and will be ready when people start to arrive,” she said.

Keep it simple

People can get overambitious, the famous chef has said. So to avoid getting overwhelmed by all you want to do – focus on what you can do, such as just putting out a bowl of chips and dip.

“It’s about knowing your audience, and again, thinking about how much time do I have to make this stuff,” she said.

Have variety

To avoid boring your guests – or yourself – Burrell recommended adding a variety of things to eat such as chips and salsa, vegetables and dip, or heartier fare like meatballs and chicken wings.

Though, she noted, it’s “up to your and your comfort level on how creative you get.”

“You can get as fancy or as laid-back as you need.”

If all else fails, turn it into a potluck

As for any large gathering – be it a sporting event or a holiday – it’s fun to engage your guests by inviting them to participate in the kitchen, Burrell said.

“It’s a nice way to get everyone involved, and maybe invite a little friendly and healthy competition by having people pick the best dish,” she said to Fox News.

Plus, she pointed out, “A potluck means less cleanup for the host!”

But if you’re still at a loss for what to make this Feb. 2, here are some options sure to please any crowd.