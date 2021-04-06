Celebrity chef David Chang's fried chicken sandwich chain Fuku opening in Texas

Texas is getting a taste of celebrity Chef David Chang’s fried chicken sandwich.

Fuku, the New York City-based fried chicken sandwich chain known for its hot take on the menu staple with a crispy habanero-brined patty, will launch in Dallas and Houston Tuesday as a take-out only concept, the restaurant announced.

The chain’s menu of sandwiches, like its new Spicy Fried Chicken variety topped with its signature mayo on a potato bun and the Sweet and Spicy Sando topped with its creamy, savory Knockout sauce, will be available for delivery via a partnership with REEF, which operates ghost kitchens for local restaurants and national chains. Chicken fingers and waffle fries will also be on the menu.

Opening day proceeds will go towards the Southern Smoke Foundation, a Houston-based crisis relief organization for individuals in the food and beverage industry, the restaurant said in a press release.

Chang made headlines recently for donating the $1 million he won on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" to the Southern Smoke Foundation. The organization has raised more than $625,000 in relief efforts, according to its website.

The concept for Fuku was conceived at Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City as a secret sandwich turned fast-casual restaurant in 2015. Since then, it expanded its delivery reach nationally with locations in Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Miami.