Burger King is covering Chicken Fries in Cheetos dust

Burger King’s menu is about to get even cheesier.

On Wednesday, the fast food chain will unveil its latest snack-infused mashup: Cheetos Chicken Fries. The fries are made with all white meat chicken, covered in a flavored breading that includes crushed up Cheetos. According to the nutrition information, one order is 280 calories.

But it’s not the first time Burger King has tried to make its foods "dangerously cheesy." In June, the restaurant released Mac n’ Cheetos offering-- a deep-fried nugget of macaroni and cheese, pressed it into an extra-large Cheeto-finger shape, covered in crumbled Cheetos. And a lot of people really, really liked them.

It's also not the first time the restaurant has played around with its cult-favorite chicken snack. They’ve also offered Buffalo Chicken Fries, Fiery Chicken Fries and Jalapeno Chicken fry options.

But is the Whopper chain taking its mashups too far? The chain just unveiled its new “Whopperito,” a Tex-Mex twist on the restaurant’s famous flame-grilled burgers. The burger-burrito fusion combines seasoned ground beef with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and pickles all wrapped together in a flour tortilla. People seem to like it but does everything need to be a hybrid food?

Perhaps the Whopper chain is following in footsteps of Taco Bell's Doritos Locos success and simply playing around with various iterations of food stuffs it already has in the pantry.

Original chicken fries first showed up on Burger King’s menu in 2005 but were taken off the menu after stagnant sales. They were then reintroduced as a limited-time offer in 2014. An increase in sales and overall demand, however, led the chain to add the item back permanently.

Cheetos Chicken Fries will sell for $2.89 for a nine-piece order.