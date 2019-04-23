Burger King thief arrested for siphoning grease from dumpster

Despite stealing hundreds of gallons of used cooking grease, this crook wasn’t able to slip away from police.

Alvaro Mendez Flores attempted to steal used grease from a dumpster behind a Burger King in Annandale, Va., WJLA 7 reported, saying the man backed a white box truck up to an alley and began pumping the cooking oil into a 1,600-gallon container.

Fortunately, police officers caught him in the act, the outlet reported. While it may seem a harmless (but gross) crime, grease is actually worth more than most people realize.

Recycled cooking oil can be used to make biodiesel, which has seen increases in both price and demand over the last several years. Restaurants can sell off their used “yellow grease” as opposed to just throwing it away. This has caused a surprising (and gross) increase in grease thefts.

Mendez Flores claimed that he could get paid 25 cents for every gallon, and could pull in between $300 to $400 on a grease run. Unfortunately for him, this means that he now faces grand larceny charges.