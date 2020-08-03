Burger King employee assaulted by customer after alleged racist rant: report

A man was filmed slapping a Burger King employee this week.

According to a report from TMZ, a Burger King customer in Pennsylvania had gone off on a racist rant, which he ended by open-hand slapping an employee working behind the cash register.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language

The customer was reportedly identified as Austin Addison.

In the clip, which has been shared widely on social media, and earned the slapper the moniker “Burger King Kevin,” he is seen shouting in the employee's face.

At one point, the man appears to be threatening either the employee, or a different person at the restaurant, to get them “put in jail for the rest of [their] life.”

The video begins in the middle of the incident. It is unclear what, if anything, prompted the man's outburst.

The man storms out of the restaurant after the slap. However, he was picked up later and charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, TMZ shared. He also reportedly was fired from his job after footage of the incident went viral.

A spokesperson for Burger King was not immediately available for comment.