Budweiser debuts shiny red holiday bottles

Budweiser is getting into the holiday spirit.

Just like Starbucks, the beer manufacturer is now selling its brews in limited-edition holiday-themed packaging.

The all-red look, planned in conjunction with design agency Jones Knowles Ritchie New York, is inspired by the brand's tradition of decorating its 12 U.S. breweries for the holidays. The seasonal aluminum bottles highlight the brand's signature red and white colors.

“At Budweiser, we have a long-standing tradition of decorating our local breweries across this country during the holidays,” Ricardo Marques, Budweiser's vice president, said in a statement.

“This season, we want to extend the holiday cheer with our limited-edition bottles and toast to a bright new year."

The new red aluminum bottle isn't the first special design the legacy beer maker has issued this year.

In May, Anheuser-Busch InBev replaced the beer's name with the word “America” on 12-ounce cans while boasting patriotic phrases like “Land of the Free,” “Liberty and Justice for All” and “Home of the Brave.” That redesign ran through Election Day this year.

They also launched a “Torch” bottle to commemorate the Rio 2016 Olympics and Paralympic Games.

At the start of football season this year, Bud Light also joined in by releasing cans and cases featuring the logos of select NFL teams.