Extreme Foods
Published
Last Update November 23, 2016

Bobsled star Lolo Jones gives food at the Olympics a thumbs down

By | Fox News
American Olympian Lolo Jones.

American Olympian Lolo Jones. (Reuters)

American Olympian Lolo Jones apparently isn’t too happy about the food at the Sochi cafeteria.

The American bobsled star posted a video on Instagram (since deleted, but available here) Saturday of her and teammate Jazmine Fenlator eating “some sort of stew concoction,” reports USA Today.

"Just pretend it's a nice juicy steak," said Jones, who went to the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics as a hurdler but is now a brakeman on the bobsledding team.

Jones can be heard asking Fenlator if she was going to eat her cornbread – a reference to the Eddie Murphy movie "Life."

Fenlator seemed to like the grub just fine.

"It's great the variety they have and you can make a mix," Fenlator said.

"She's being PG," Jones told USA Today. "She's being real PG. People always ask why there's a McDonald's in the Olympic village, and I think it's clear why. There's not one in the mountain village. You just make do."