How to shop at BJ's Wholesale Club without a membership

About five million people think shopping at BJ’s Wholesale Club is worth the price of membership. At $55 per year, BJ’s Inner Circle membership won’t set you back too far. But if you don’t think it’s worth it, you can still shop at BJ’s, according to MyBJsWholesale.com. Here’s how:

Shop online

If you don’t mind making a purchase without seeing an item in person, consider an online membership. For a $10 annual fee, the membership comes out to less than $1 a month. While not all of the items in the clubs are available online, you can still score some deals on online-only clearance items. Not sure why you might want a membership? Here are some good deals at BJ’s.

Get a one-day pass

Want to check out the selection at an actual warehouse club? Head to the customer service desk and ask for a one-day pass. With that, you can fill up your cart for one day. As a non-member, you will have to pay a 20 percent surcharge on what you buy. But should you decide to invest in a membership within seven days of using the one-day pass, you can ask for BJ’s to apply the surcharge to your membership fee.

Look out for a three-week trial

In an effort to increase membership, BJ’s has held open houses that provide people with a free, short-term membership. Even better: The warehouse club doesn’t assess the surcharge during these promotions. Keep an eye out for the deals in your local media, or ask at the club’s customer service desk if they’re offering any free trials. Considering other warehouse memberships as well? Check out this breakdown of BJ’s, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

Buy alcohol in certain states

Certain states have old laws on the books that allow you to buy alcohol at warehouse clubs — without a membership. The states where you can do so at BJ’s? According to Consumer Reports, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas and Vermont. Read on to find out some other secrets about shopping at BJ’s.