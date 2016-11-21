Bike tours for food lovers

next Image 1 of 3

More and more people are planning getaways around food — whether it’s street food or a Michelin-starred tasting extravaganza. So operators, guides, and bespoke travel agents are offering much more in the way of food- and wine-focused travel than ever before, and that includes bicycle tours. Companies like Butterfield and Robinson, Abercrombie & Kent, and other luxury outfitters have long offered bike tours throughout Europe and various parts of the States, but not only are those horizons expanding, but the culinary and wine-soaked itineraries are, as well.

If the thought of biking from one country to another (or even just going out to buy all the necessary spandex) seems ambitious, don’t worry. These tour operators cater to everyone, from the inexperienced to the expert and, of course, the family member dragged along solely because of the promise of good food and wine. And when Butterfield and Robinson offers trips like their Burgundy Biking trip with tastings at private vineyards, tours of medieval villages, and Michelin-starred dinners, it’s hard to see the bike riding bit as anything more than working off one meal before getting to the next.

Stateside, there is one bike trip offered by Trek Travel that takes gastronomes from San Francisco to Santa Barbara with all the food- and wine-soaked promises of the California central coast at each stop. And there are bike tour operators from Tuscany to Maine and from Chile to South Africa that will not only offer a destination’s most scenic routes but showcase the best in food and drink along the way. Because who wouldn’t want to indulge in all things wine and food while cycling through the Andes or exploring the back roads of the Italian countryside?

Burgundy, France

Butterfield and Robinson's Burgundy Biking tour is a six-day classic culinary adventure that takes riders from a casual afternoon of wine tasting at a private vineyard in Morey St. Denis to a farewell breakfast in Dijon. In between are miles of country roads through medieval villages and stops along the way at castles, which host riders for perfect picnic lunches.

Dalmatian Islands, Croatia

Recently, we've been lauding the culinary and wine tasting landscape of Croatia. And VBT’s tour of Croatia's Dalmatian Islands is a fantastic way to really get to know the place inside and out. The tour spans Hvar and Brac, with stops along the way for cooking lessons and dinner in a private home, as you ride past stunning poppy fields and olive trees.

Activity level: medium

Nova Scotia, Canada

Backroads Bike Riders offers a cycling tour of one of Canada’s most charming seaside destinations — Nova Scotia. On this trip, ride along the coastline dotted with lighthouses, speed past hillsides covered with bright flowers, and stop along the way for fresh seafood in small villages and to rest in royal-approved accommodations.

Activity level: medium

Jordan

Traveling to Jordan with DuVine Adventures means luxury accommodations, an introduction to authentic Jordanian cuisine, and picnics near castle remains. Everything about their Jordan tour is romantic and culinary-minded, with a Petra by Night tour (candlelit, thank you) and stops for food chosen by in-the-know locals, whether it's a favorite local hangout in Wadi Musa or dinner at sunset in a Bedouin camp.

Activity level: medium to hard

