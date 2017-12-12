Beyoncé stops production of Bïeryoncé beer with cease-and-desist letter

Beyoncé is apparently not drunk in love with a new beer named after her.

The Lemonade singer sent a cease-and-desist letter to a New York City brewery over their Beyoncé-inspired beer, Bïeryoncé, Pitchfork reports.

Lineup Brewing, a female-run business in Brooklyn, launched the beer last month as a tribute to Queen Bey. Owner Katarina Martinez told Pitchfork she was inspired to brew it after she missed a Beyoncé concert she had tickets for. “As a Hispanic, female-run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I’d pay homage,” she said.

The German pilsner also comes in a silver can with a black label and pink writing, closely resembling the cover of Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled album.

But despite the lack of support from Beyoncé, Martinez is taking the news well. “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!” Martinez told Pitchfork.

Lineup announced on Instagram Monday that they’ve since renamed the German pilsner Kätariná after the brewery’s owner, but noted that they’re still Beyoncé fans.

Bïeryoncé will be available in New York while supplies last.