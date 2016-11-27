Best Mother's Day brunch spots in America

Mother's Day should be every day, but this time of year it's especially nice to treat Mom to a wonderful brunch.

From lavish buffets to affordable à la carte menus, Gayot has selected the country's top restaurants for Mother’s Day brunch so you can have a memorable meal to celebrate the woman who gave you life.

1) Arnaud's - New Orleans, LA

Traditional, old-world fine dining is the specialty at Arnaud's in New Orleans. Mother's Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy the Sunday jazz brunch, complete with classics like the signature Shrimp Arnaud -- giant prawns served cold with a spicy rémoulade sauce.

2) DB Brasserie - Las Vegas, NV

A memorable Mother's Day brunch doesn't have to mean a pricey buffet. DB Brasserie, chef Daniel Boulud's French brasserie at The Venetian in Las Vegas, is offering a lobster Benedict ($20) served with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. The lobster Benedict can also be ordered as part of a $42 three-course prix-fixe menu with crab salad and strawberries & cream.

3) Edge Steak & Bar - Miami, FL

Celebrate Mom in style with the Mother's Day brunch buffet ($110) at this sleek, contemporary crowd-pleasing steakhouse in the Four Seasons Hotel Miami. The spread features oysters, crab claws, charcuterie, tacos, pancakes, waffles, sweets and more.

4) 1789 Restaurant - Washington, DC

This restaurant is only open for brunch on special holidays including Mother's Day. This year, diners can dig into à la carte dishes such as shrimp and grits, maple glazed ham and eggs Chesapeake with crab cakes.

5) Solbar - Calistoga, CA

For the quintessential al fresco California wine country experience, request a table in the courtyard of Solbar at Solage Calistoga. From the à la carte brunch menu, we suggest the "Lucky Pig" for two — slow-roasted pork shoulder, black sesame crêpes and pickled pineapple.

Discover more of best Mother's Day brunches across the country.

