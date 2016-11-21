Best foodie presents to buy on Facebook's new Gifts service

Having trouble finding that foodie in your life an extra special gift this holiday season? Well, Facebook may be able to help. Yes, Facebook.

Facebook has rolled out its new Gifts service just in time for the holidays that let's anyone in the U.S. send physical gifts to Facebook friends.

Here's how it works: Gifts allow Facebook users to purchase a gift on a page (that looks a little like Pinterest) for a Facebook friend. Once the gift has been purchased, your friend will receive a notification on their Timeline. That notification will then give them options to change color and size or even exchange the gift for something of equal value. Gift cards, like the ones offered by Starbucks, can be sent digitally. Once they fill out their own shipping information and chose a time and date for delivery, off it goes.

Facebook has teamed up with over 100 retailers (and growing) to create a library of presents to choose from, including gourmet food and kitchen appliances. From Magnolia Bakery to Brookstone there is something for everyone, even wine featuring labels that include David Family, Goose Cross, and Twisted Oaks.

There is so much to choose from you might have a hard time picking. But you are in luck. We've put together our top Foodie Facebook gifts guide just for you.