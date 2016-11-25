Best dining deals in America
When it comes to dining on the cheap, there’s no need to settle for fast food or the local greasy spoon. For creative, high-quality cuisine that won’t break the bank, take a look at GAYOT’s Best Dining Deals in America. From classic Hawaiian plate lunches to savory beef brisket to late-night Thai food, these top-rated restaurants are perfect for a budget-friendly bite to eat — no matter what your mood.
1. El Taco de Mexico - Denver, CO
El Taco de Mexico turns out what many locals consider to be the most authentic south-of-the-border eats in Denver. As an added bonus, prices are easy on the wallet — and there's a lot of bang for your buck.
2. 4 Rivers Smokehouse - Winter Park, FL
Hungry fans are drawn to 4 Rivers Smokehouse for the prized pulled pork, signature beef brisket, ribs and all sorts of sides.
3. Helena’s Hawaiian Foods - Honolulu, HI
Helena's Hawaiian Foods has offered traditional island fare in Honolulu since 1946. The food and service are "no frills," and the establishment is extremely popular — especially with locals.
4. Parm - New York, NY
Head to Torrisi Italian Specialties' sandwich shop next door called Parm. Don't miss its delightful Chicken Parm and the Take-No-Prisoners Eggplant Parm.
5. Sanamluang Cafe - Los Angeles, CA
Sanamluang Cafe in Los Angeles is notable for its Thai noodle dishes and late hours. This friendly Thai Town spot stays open until 3 a.m.
