When it comes to dining on the cheap, there’s no need to settle for fast food or the local greasy spoon. For creative, high-quality cuisine that won’t break the bank, take a look at GAYOT’s Best Dining Deals in America. From classic Hawaiian plate lunches to savory beef brisket to late-night Thai food, these top-rated restaurants are perfect for a budget-friendly bite to eat ­— no matter what your mood.

1. El Taco de Mexico - Denver, CO

El Taco de Mexico turns out what many locals consider to be the most authentic south-of-the-border eats in Denver. As an added bonus, prices are easy on the wallet — and there's a lot of bang for your buck.

2. 4 Rivers Smokehouse - Winter Park, FL

Hungry fans are drawn to 4 Rivers Smokehouse for the prized pulled pork, signature beef brisket, ribs and all sorts of sides.

3. Helena’s Hawaiian Foods - Honolulu, HI

Helena's Hawaiian Foods has offered traditional island fare in Honolulu since 1946. The food and service are "no frills," and the establishment is extremely popular — especially with locals.

4. Parm - New York, NY

Head to Torrisi Italian Specialties' sandwich shop next door called Parm. Don't miss its delightful Chicken Parm and the Take-No-Prisoners Eggplant Parm.

5. Sanamluang Cafe - Los Angeles, CA

Sanamluang Cafe in Los Angeles is notable for its Thai noodle dishes and late hours. This friendly Thai Town spot stays open until 3 a.m.

Keep your wallet and stomach full with more of the country’s best cheap eats

More from Gayot

Best Barbecue Cookbooks

Barbecue and Grilling Tips

Best Barbecue Sauces and Rubs

Top Gadgets for Dad