BBQ Udon Noodles with Plum

This BBQ sauce shows off the best of both the sweet and savory flavors in Asian cuisine. Chewy Udon noodles contrast with grilled broccoli and plum and then tossed together with sautéed carrots and kale. This recipe comes to us from Danica of Soundly Vegan.

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1 cup hoisin sauce

1/2 cup low sodium vegetable broth

1/4 cup white miso

1/4 cup sake

1/4 cup double-concentrated tomato paste

1/4 cup ponzu sauce

2 teaspoon chili garlic sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 Cinnamon stick

2 Star anise

1 10 ounce package udon noodles

6 plums, cut into six wedges each

3 broccoli stalks, peeled of outer layer and cut into planks

A little canola oil, to coat the pan

4 Carrots, cut into oblong slices

1 Celery stalk, cut into oblong slices

1 Large bunch kale, stems removed and cut into shreds

Sesame seeds, for garnish

Preparation:

In a medium pot combine hoisin sauce, vegetable broth, white miso, sake, tomato paste, ponzu sauce, chili garlic sauce, sesame oil, cinnamon stick and star anise.

Place over medium heat and let simmer for 15 minutes. Set aside until ready to use.

Put a large pot of water on the stove to boil. If you have dry udon noodles then cook them according to package directions. If you are using pre-cooked, use the water to warm them. Drain and set aside.

Heat a grill pan or grill over medium high heat and place the plum wedges and broccoli planks in the pan. Cook on each side until the plums and broccoli have caramelized grill marks. Remove to a plate and set aside.

Drizzle some canola oil in a large wok-style pan over on medium high heat. Place the carrots and celery to the pan and stir fry for about 2-4 minutes, or until vegetables begin to become tender. Add the kale to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until wilted but still vibrantly green.

Add barbecue sauce to the cooked and drained noodles and mix well. Toss the noodles with the sautéed carrots, celery and kale. Serve topped with the grilled plums and broccoli stalks and sprinkle with sesame seeds.