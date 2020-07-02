New study explains why bars are perfect for spreading coronavirus

Science and bars don’t mix.

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, states across America have forced bars to close down, much to the chagrin of young adults. A new study, however, suggests that bars might be the worst place to go to avoid spreading the virus.

According to experts, crowded indoor spaces full of people yelling over the music or leaning in close to talk to each other are the opposite of social distancing, The Associated Press (AP) reports. Even worse, bars tend to be covered with sticky surfaces (from spilled drinks), which are hard to avoid touching.

As one study published by the CDC put it, bars are dangerous because of “heavy breathing in close proximity.”

CUSTOMERS NOT READY TO RETURN TO RESTAURANTS, DESPITE REOPENING: STUDY

Experts also reportedly noted that people tend to get intoxicated in bars, and getting drunk lowers inhibitions. This can cause people to forget to take planned precautions. Also, younger people tend not be as severely impacted by the disease, meaning they’re less likely to be aware that they’re even contagious.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent weeks, clusters of cases have been traced back to bars in college towns, AP reports. Bars near the University of Iowa and Iowa State University were closed only weeks after local governments allowed them to reopen.

Bars also have been closed in Texas, Arizona, Los Angeles and parts of Pennsylvania due to the spread of the virus. Bars are unable to serve alcohol on-site in Colorado and Florida.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In Michigan, a large outbreak that has spread to nearly 140 people across 12 counties has been tied to a brewpub near Michigan State University.