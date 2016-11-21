Bacon deodorant and fried chicken scented candles reek of genius

next Image 1 of 2

The true test of any meat-lover is whether or not they are willing to shroud themselves in the scent of their favorite dish.

Luckily for those who enjoy bacon and fried chicken, a few new products have hit the market that allow proud carnivores to put their meat devotion to the test.

Cue the bacon scented deodorant and candles with the aroma of fried chicken. Yes, both of those products exist and will be on sale this holiday season.

Created as a ploy to draw attention to the Bluegrass State, fried chicken scented candles are the brainchild of Kathy Werking from Kentucky For Kentucky, a Kentucky tourism website.

“To craft the perfect xtra crispy aroma,” reads the site. “Kathy picks up her cast iron skillet, adds a little seasoning, and gets to work…She fries chicken in all-natural soy wax and adds an infusion of family secrets.”

Her candles go on sale this Friday, Nov. 22, at 10:30am on the Kentucky for Kentucky website.



As for bacon, if you thought you’d seen it all, you haven’t. While the nation’s bacon mania may have subdued slightly, rest assured there are still young bacontrepreneurs out there designing all kinds of weird products.

The latest addition to the line of bacon-based offerings: bacon deodorant. The bacon-scented deodorant, called “Power Bacon,” is on shelves now.

With the catch phrase, “for when you sweat like a pig,” the porcine perfumed deodorant stick was created by J&D’s Foods in Seattle.

Started in 2007 by bacon-obsessed friends Justin Esch and Dave Lefkow, J&D’s Foods has launched all kinds of bacon products, including BaconPop, Baconnaise, Bacon Lip Balm, BaconLube, Bacon Sunscreen, Bacon Croutons –even a Bacon Coffin.



This latest addition to their line of bacon products goes for $9.99 a stick and is available on the Power Bacon website.



“We realize that everyone loves bacon,” Esch told Seattle’s KIRO-TV. “Well, now everyone can smell like it 24 hours a day.”



Note to self: if your morning commute smells like bacon, it may just be the guy next to you.