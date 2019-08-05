Fake guacamole? Avocado prices forcing some LA restaurants to get creative

Holy mock-amole.

Some Los Angeles eateries are duping their customers into believing their restaurant’s guacamole is the real thing — when it’s actually a blend of Calabacita, a Mexican squash, that reportedly has a similar texture and taste to avocados.

The result is, according to L.A. Taco editor Javier Calbral, a “texture that is [like] a taqueria guacamole,” which is a looser and more salsalike guacamole instead of the chunkier type.

Restaurants in the area claim they were forced into being creative about their guacamole after avocado prices skyrocketed in recent months because of the heat.

"In previous years they've gone up to $110 around this time," the El Tepeyac Café’s operations manager Carlos Thome told ABC News. "$110 per case, and we would have to say sometimes we don't have it." This time last year, a case of avocados cost about $66 per case.

Though Thome’s restaurant is not one that has adopted the “mock guac.”

"I've experimented with it amongst our employees. It's not gonna happen. We can't do it," said Thome to ABC News.

Customers do not appear to be told about the bait-and-switch by the restaurants. It was not reported if prices for the fake guacamole stay the same as the avocado-rich one.