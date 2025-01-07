Australian Open's signature drink inspired by Honey Deuce: Make it at home

The tennis drink that was a game, set and match at last year's U.S. Open now has a counterpart from down under.

Grey Goose, which served as the official beverage sponsor of the U.S. Open, recently inked a deal with the Australian Open and has created a cocktail that organizers hope will rival that of the Honey Deuce.

The Honey Deuce was a viral sensation during last year's U.S. Open, becoming one of the most-searched drinks of 2024, according to Google.

Aleco Azqueta, Grey Goose's global vice president of marketing, told Fox News Digital that the Australian Open's new signature cocktail, known as the Lemon Ace, is "made with locally inspired, seasonal ingredients, including fresh citrus, passion fruit and mint."

Azqueta said he hopes the Lemon Ace "will become to the Australian Open what the Honey Deuce has been to the U.S. Open: an icon of the tournament and an integral part of the fan experience."

But you don't have to travel to Melbourne, Australia, to experience it for yourself.

Grey Goose shared the drink recipe with Fox News Digital for all those who may want to make it at home.

Ingredients

1⅓ ounce Grey Goose Vodka

5 ounces sparkling lemonade

½ ounce passion fruit syrup

Lemon zest

Fresh mint

Directions

1. Fill a chilled highball glass with cubed ice and add Grey Goose Vodka.

2. Top with fresh sparkling lemonade and passion fruit syrup.

3. Garnish with fresh mint and lemon zest.

For the perfect garnish, Grey Goose recommends using only the bright yellow zest of the lemon, avoiding the white pith underneath, which can be bitter.

To create a "spinning tennis ball" garnish, use a speed peeler to peel a wide section of lemon zest.

Press down on the zest with a bottle cap to cut out a circular section and then carefully remove the garnish with a toothpick.

This recipe is owned by Grey Goose and was shared with Fox News Digital.