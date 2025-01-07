Expand / Collapse search
Cocktail

Australian Open's signature drink inspired by Honey Deuce: Make it at home

Grey Goose hopes to recreate popularity of US Open's viral sensation with Lemon Ace

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published | Updated
The tennis drink that was a game, set and match at last year's U.S. Open now has a counterpart from down under.

Grey Goose, which served as the official beverage sponsor of the U.S. Open, recently inked a deal with the Australian Open and has created a cocktail that organizers hope will rival that of the Honey Deuce.

The Honey Deuce was a viral sensation during last year's U.S. Open, becoming one of the most-searched drinks of 2024, according to Google.

HONEY DEUCE, US OPEN'S SIGNATURE COCKTAIL, OWES ITS ORIGIN TO HONEYDEW MELON BALLS

Aleco Azqueta, Grey Goose's global vice president of marketing, told Fox News Digital that the Australian Open's new signature cocktail, known as the Lemon Ace, is "made with locally inspired, seasonal ingredients, including fresh citrus, passion fruit and mint."

Azqueta said he hopes the Lemon Ace "will become to the Australian Open what the Honey Deuce has been to the U.S. Open: an icon of the tournament and an integral part of the fan experience."

The Lemon Ace is the signature cocktail of the Australian Open.

The Lemon Ace is the signature cocktail of the Australian Open. (Grey Goose; Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

But you don't have to travel to Melbourne, Australia, to experience it for yourself.

HONEY DEUCE SALES AT US OPEN REVEALED AS COCKTAIL EXPLODES IN POPULARITY

Grey Goose shared the drink recipe with Fox News Digital for all those who may want to make it at home.

Ingredients

A bottle of Grey Goose Vodka is shown next to a glass of the Australian Open's Lemon Ace, a tennis ball and a tennis racket in the clouds.

The Lemon Ace is the signature cocktail of the Australian Open and Grey Goose's attempt to capitalize off the success of the U.S. Open's Honey Deuce. (Grey Goose)

1⅓ ounce Grey Goose Vodka 

5 ounces sparkling lemonade 

½ ounce passion fruit syrup 

Lemon zest 

Fresh mint 

Directions

1. Fill a chilled highball glass with cubed ice and add Grey Goose Vodka. 

2. Top with fresh sparkling lemonade and passion fruit syrup. 

3. Garnish with fresh mint and lemon zest.

Vodka is in two glasses with ice cubes and lemons.

The vodka recipe calls for cubed ice and lemon zest. (iStock)

For the perfect garnish, Grey Goose recommends using only the bright yellow zest of the lemon, avoiding the white pith underneath, which can be bitter.

To create a "spinning tennis ball" garnish, use a speed peeler to peel a wide section of lemon zest. 

Press down on the zest with a bottle cap to cut out a circular section and then carefully remove the garnish with a toothpick.

This recipe is owned by Grey Goose and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 

