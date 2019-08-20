America's first restaurant to serve legal marijuana to open in California

A restaurant in California will be offering marijuana to customers as part of their regular menu.

The Lowell Cafe in West Hollywood confirmed to Fox News that they will become America’s first “full-service restaurant and lounge to offer farm-to-table cannabis and cuisine.” To that end, diners over the age of 21 will reportedly be able to enjoy a menu designed to “enhance the cannabis experience.”

According to their website, Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe was one of eight establishments granted a cannabis consumption license in West Hollywood. There were reportedly over 300 applicants, and Lowell Café states that they were granted the first license.

The cafe will offer a “flower menu,” which they say will change daily "based on seasonal harvests available from our network of family farms.” Guests will also be able to purchase prepackaged cannabis-infused products, although current legislation prevents them from offering any infused dishes.

The website describes the restaurant as “a welcoming space for those who are cannabis connoisseurs and those who are canna-curious and looking to experience cannabis in a welcoming atmosphere. There hasn’t been anything like this in existence for over 100 years, dating back to pre-prohibition era cannabis tea pads. We’re excited to set the standard on what a cannabis cafe is and create this experience for the community.”

Chef Andrea Drummer created the menu, which the cafe calls “the first-of-its-kind.” The restaurant says that the menu will be “reflective of California flavors with its farm-to-table experience for both cuisine and cannabis.”

Chef Drummer is also “highly regarded for her ability to pair a strain with a dish that compliments its particular flavor profile,” according to press materials released by the Lowell Cafe.

The Lowell Cafe will open in September and will start taking reservations two weeks before the official opening date (which has not been revealed yet).