Americans predicted to eat 1.38 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LIII

It doesn’t matter which team you’re rooting for this year. Patriots and Rams fans alike have already chosen the victor of Super Bowl LIII, and we’ll be eating 1.38 billion servings of it.

Ain’t No Thing But a Chicken Wing

For sports fans, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the best times of the year, and it’s not just because of the game. Even if you don’t care for football, at least there are plenty of tasty treats waiting for you at the Super Bowl party you’ll be attending.

Chips and salsa, football-themed desserts and pulled pork sandwiches make it one of the best food holidays around. But there’s one reigning finger food that we all can’t get enough of. This year, Americans are expected to down 1.38 BILLION of them—chicken wings! (Here’s the best way to make ’em at home.)

A Hot (Wing) Commodity

Chicken wings are great in all flavors, and there’s no arguing it’s a Super Bowl Sunday favorite. In fact, we have proof. The National Chicken Council (aka NCC) has announced the official chicken wing consumption estimate for 2019: 1.38 billion is a lot of chicken for one day! That’s four wings for every man, woman and child in the entire country…or enough wings to circle the earth 3 times. Holy cow! Or, uh, chicken.

Chicken Wings Deserve Their Own Holiday

…and they just might get it. Because Super Bowl Sunday draws such a wing-loving crowd, the NCC has formed a petition to dub the Monday following the game “National Chicken Wing Appreciation Day.” Now that’s a cause we can get behind. If you love wings and football (or just wings), you can sign the petition here. Make sure to place those wing orders soon, because it sounds like the competition’s getting fierce.

This story was originally published by Taste of Home.