9 festive cocktails for a holiday party

Get into the holiday spirit with some of our favorite spirits.

Whether you like tequila, whiskey, vodka or gin, these festive adult beverages will kick your holiday bash into high gear.

From festively fruity to sophisticated sippers, these cocktails have something special for everyone at the party.

1. Spiked Eggnog

Eggnog has been around since the 1700s, bringing delicious joy to consumers for close to three hundred years. This lighter take includes spiced almond milk, simple syrup, egg whites and bourbon. Topped with fluffy egg whites, ground nutmeg and a cinnamon stick, this sweet treat is as guilt-free as it is gorgeous.

Spiked Eggnog Recipe

2. Mistletoe Margarita

Think margaritas are just for summer? Think again! This refreshing Sauza sipper uses tart and tangy cranberry juice for a bright red color that's perfect for holiday sipping.

Mistletoe Margarita Recipe

3. Gingerbread on Ice

This festive drink from DoubleTree by Hilton can be made at home, or stop in to any DoubleTree by Hilton location now through December 24, 2017 for the '12 Days of Cookies' and enjoy a free cookie for you or Santa.

Gingerbread on Ice Recipe

4. The Benjamin Cure

The Benjamin Cure may just relieve any seasonal holiday blues.

The Benjamin Cure Recipe

5. Orange Cinnamon Blossom Wine

Santa Margherita stands out as a supreme wine, and that signature quality is elevated by the musk of this cocktail. The spicy notes of cinnamon, added with the citrus and honey make for a great holiday beverage.

Orange Cinnamon Blossom Wine

6. Yuzu Hot Toddy

Not your grandmother's Hot Toddy, but made special by using signature Yuzu honey and yuzu juice for a holiday cocktail easy to make in large batches.

Yuzu Hot Toddy Recipe

7. Eggnog Latte

Many people love a good glass of eggnog around the holidays, but add an ounce of espresso, and you've got a deliciously creamy latte.

Eggnog Latte Recipe



8. Cabernet Spice Cocktail

Cozy on up to this delicious and festive cocktail by Clos du Bois with notes of lemon and orangecello.

Cabernet Spice Cocktail Recipe

9. Shimmery Christmas Cosmopolitan

Get the shimmery affect by using 2 ounces of Viniq's signature shimmery liquer, and add a few fruity touches with lime and cranberry juice for a festive looking and sweet tasting treat.

Shimmery Christmas Cosmopolitan Recipe