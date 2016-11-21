9 delicious recipes that use eggnog

Nothing says Christmas quite like eggnog. And if you don't like the drink straight up or you're looking for different ways to enjoy this popular holiday treat, here are 9 ways to get your share of eggnog this year.

1. Eggnog Muffins with Gingersnap Streusel

Confession: I actually don’t really like the stuff without it being “watered” down with milk. (Yay for MilkNog!) But, I love to bake with it, especially when your house fills with the sweet smell of nutmeg. These muffins stay tender and fresh the next day, lending themselves as great presents or additions to your next holiday gathering. For more recipes like this visit A Kitchen Addiction.

Recipe: Eggnog Muffins with Gingersnap Streusel

2. Eggnog Ice Cream

This ice cream is super easy to make. There are really only three steps. Mix the ingredients together, let your ice cream machine freeze it, eat it. I think everyone can handle the last step. For more recipes like this, visit A Kitchen Addiction.

Recipe: Eggnog Ice Cream

3. Eggnog Streusel Bread

Cinnamon. nutmeg and a hint of cloves are infused throughout the bread and streusel to enhance the flavor of the eggnog and to give the flavor an added warmth. Have a slice for breakfast with your morning coffee or serve a couple of slices for dessert. Either way, you get to enjoy the flavors of the season while making sure to spend time with your family during the holidays. For more recipes like this, visit A Kitchen Addiction.

Recipe: Eggnog Streusel Bread

4. Pumpkin Eggnog Chai

The hint of pumpkin comes through the spices of the chai and ties it to the hint of spice from the eggnog making for a warm, comforting drink. Perfect for relaxing after a big day of cooking --and eating.

Recipe: Pumpkin Eggnog Chai

5. Eggnog Chai Cookies with Eggnog Buttercream Frosting

These cookes from A Kitchen Addiction are soft, pillowy, filled with chai spices and topped with a sweet eggnog buttercream. The warmth of cinnamon and nutmeg brings out the eggnog flavor in the cookies, making the traditional holiday drink the main flavor.

Recipe: Eggnog Chai Cookies with Eggnog Buttercream Frosting

6. Eggnog Quick Bread

The eggnog makes the bread moist and dense, and the lightly spiced streusel topping complements the eggnog perfectly making it obligatory to snatch a couple of slices before giving it away. For more recipes like this, visit A Kitchen Addiction.

Recipe: Eggnog Quick Bread

7. White Chocolate Peppermint Eggnog

To make this little cup of peppermint holiday heaven, simply combine some eggnog, white chocolate chips and crushed candy canes in a saucepan and heat gently until the white chocolate and candy cane pieces melt. That's it. Serve it up warm with a squirt of whipped cream and coarsely crushed candy canes on the top for a fun and festive treat. It's a tad bit sweet, a good bit minty, and a whole lot delicious.

Recipe: White Chocolate Peppermint Eggnog

8. Soft Baked Ginger Cookies with Eggnog Cheesecake Dip

If you’ve never combined eggnog and ginger before, you really should give it a try. The eggnog cheesecake dip is a simple dip made of cream cheese, eggnog, confectioner’s sugar, and, of course, nutmeg. Because the recipe makes a lot, these cookies and dip are perfect for setting out at your next gathering. For more recipes like this visit A Kitchen Addiction.

Recipe: Soft Baked Ginger Cookies with Eggnog Cheesecake Dip

9. Best Shortbread and Eggnog Pudding Trifles

A creamy, dreamy twist on a favorite holiday drink from Sprinkle Bakes. These cute little puddings can be adorned with any festive garnish you prefer.

Recipe: Best Shortbread and Eggnog Pudding Trifles