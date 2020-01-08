8-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs fan wants hockey-themed birthday cake, gets bologna company's logo instead

Well, it’s technically a maple leaf.

An 8-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs fan celebrating his birthday was surprised -- and quite disappointed -- when his cake was brought out.

Jacob from Mascouche, Quebec, was celebrating his birthday with a sports-themed party at a hockey rink. However, instead of a cake with the Toronto Maple Leafs logo on it, like he wanted, the little boy received a frosted cake adorned with the logo for Maple Leaf Foods, a Canadian packaged-meats company.

In fairness, though, the logos are somewhat similar.

According to CBC, Jacob’s mom, Tania Levesque, claims the bakery told her they didn't have a Maple Leafs template in-house, but that she suggested they look up the logo on the internet for reference.

There was apparently some miscommunication, though, and the family ended up with a very different logo than the one they were expecting.

"So Jacob was asking for a Toronto Maple Leafs cake for his birthday," Levesque wrote on Facebook. "The pastry chef, of course, was on Google to find the logo but didn't write 'from Toronto.' So this party is sponsored by the cold meats."

Despite his initial disappointment, Levesque told Fox News that her son's party was not ruined.

“Honestly it was a good story from the beginning to the end. The birthday was not spoiled because of the mistake on the logo,” she said via email.

“The cake, I believe, was a genuine mistake. We had a good laugh about this and still are.”

The Maple Leaf Food company even reached out to the family after the story went viral and offered to send some of its maple products. But the company's real birthday gift to Jacob is a trip to see the actual Maple Leafs in action at an upcoming game.

"Sorry to see that Jacob was disappointed with his cake, but we're giving him something that will turn his thumbs UP!" the bologna company wrote on Twitter, referencing a photo of Jacob giving his Maple Leaf Foods cake a "thumbs down."

Levesque, meanwhile, tells Fox News she can't believe how this simple mix-up turned out.

“I did not expect this post to go viral like this, but I think I brought a smile to a lot of people,” she said.