72 Virgins wine sold to raise funds for anti-Islamic group in Australia

An Australian anti-Islamic organization is selling a sparkling wine called 72 Virgins to raise money for its movement.

The Q Society, a self-proclaimed secular group that is critical of Islam and Shira law, is selling Hal & Al’s 72 Virgins sparkling wine manufactured in Barbossa Valley, reports Australia's news.com. The group has not named the specific winery where it is made.

Formed in 2010, Q Society claims that radical Islam is a leading force behind “repeated acts of discrimination and violence.”

The drink pokes fun at the Islamic faith which bans alcohol consumption and believes that martyrs who carry out jihad will be greeted in heaven by virgins.

The product’s label reads:

“Consumption of this Australian wine may prevent you from entering the Islamic Paradise. However, both the Jewish and Christian paradises remain open as alternative.”

“With our own special label … this is a guaranteed conversation starter and lighthearted take on an otherwise serious subject,” an advertisement for the product reportedly reads. “Satire and a good laugh are valuable weapons in this culture war.”

Debbie Robinson, president of Q Society, told news.com that sales were on the rise leading up toward the holiday season and does not find the product offensive.

“I think it’s a little bit tongue in cheek … not something that’s meant to be taken too seriously,” she said.

The money raised from wine sales will reportedly be used to bring guest speakers to talk with the group in Australia.

72 Virgins is sold for AU $72 (about $60) for a case of six bottles.