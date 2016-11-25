7 seasonal craft beers for the warmer days of spring

The weather is finally getting warm and the brews we're drinking are getting lighter. And while spring is known for easier-to-drink craft beers, that certainly doesn't mean boring. Here are 7 intriguing spring seasonal craft beers to bring you out of winter hibernation.

1. A Hopwork Orange

Beginning with a hoppy, lemon pine smell, with a bit of orange zest, Blue Mountain Brewery's A Hopwork Orange, as it's name implies, is all about the orange. It's got a smooth, sweet taste, with a finish of bitter orange rind. Very light and drinkable, it's perfect for a cool, early-spring day.

2. Long Hammer IPA

Long Hammer IPA has a pleasant, natural nose of pine, with a hint of honeysuckle. Crisp and mild, with a great balance of hops and malt, this brew is highly drinakable.

3. Spellbound Brewing's Peach IPA

Spellbound Brewing's Peach IPA has a sweet and inviting aroma of, well, peach… peach iced tea, to be specific. Don't get the wrong impression, though; this is a powerful IPA, beginning with a sweet, natural peach flavor, and ending with the bitterness of brewed tea. Interestingly, we detected a bit of a spicy, jalapeno-like warmth as well in the finish.

4. Ballast Point Brewing Company Habanero Sculpin

Ballast Point Brewing Company's Habanero Sculpin has a very unique nose of a fresh, spring salad, slightly sweet like a fresh bell pepper, with a hint of hops. It has a subtle sweetness to its flavor as well, which is important, as the other half of the brew is quite spicy. The habanero peppers added compliment the beer's bitterness, adding a pleasant tingle. The more you drink it, the hotter it seems to get, so if you're sensitive, you may want an antacid close by.

5. Prairie Artisan Ales Standard Farmhouse Ale

Prairie Artisan Ales' Standard Farmhouse Ale starts with a sweet, buttery, banana nose, reminiscent of a classic German beer. Its complex flavor includes black licorice and lemon, in a pleasantly light body. Interestingly, its finish reminds us a bit of a sour pickle.

6. Mikkeller Wit Fit

While Mikkeller's Wit Fit smells of sweet lemon with a touch of smokiness, its flavor isn't citrusy. It has notes of pine, with a bitter, notably dry, cocoa finish, followed by a bit of a banana-like aftertaste.

7. New Holland Brewing Monkey King Saison Farmhouse Ale

New Holland Brewing's Monkey King Saison Farmhouse Ale has a nose of rum raisin ice cream. We detected notes of banana bread as well, balanced with a tartness of green apple and lemon and bitterness of walnut. We also tasted a hint of burnt sugar, adding sweetness to this full-flavored brew.