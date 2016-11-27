7 pies to celebrate and eat on National Pie Day

What better way to celebrate National Pie Day Saturday, Jan. 23, than with homemade pie?

Depending on your baking abilities, we've got seven recipes any home chef can cook up. From a decadent chocolate pie to a simple no-bake creation and a traditional pecan pie, all pie lovers can rejoice with these recipe.

1. King Arthur Flour’s Chocolate Cream Pie

A true diner classic, this King Arthur Flour's Chocolate Cream Pie is a head-turning treat, and just the thing for lovers of both chocolate and pie. Topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream, it's the perfect combination of crispy crust, dense chocolatey filling, and ethereal cream garnish.

Recipe: King Arthur Flour’s Chocolate Cream Pie

2. Oreo Crusted Brownie Pie with Cream Cheese Icing

What better way to celebrate than this fudgy brownie baked in an Oreo crust then topped with a delicious cream cheese icing.

Recipe: Oreo Crusted Brownie Pie with Cream Cheese Icing

3. Pecan Pie

This classic pie recipe is a crowd pleaser. It's deliciously sweet and the pecans lend a nice crunch to this simple recipe.

Recipe: Pecan Pie

4. Whiskey Makes It Better Pumpkin Pie

After many years of experimenting it turns out that the secret to pumpkin pie is whiskey! Not enough that it becomes boozy, just enough to give it a tiny almost unidentifiable something extra. That said, the whiskey isn't strictly necessary, but like the title says, it definitely makes it better.

Recipe: Whiskey Makes It Better Pumpkin Pie

5. Squash Pie

Who says pie is just for dessert? Pie is a beautiful thing because it can be made sweet or savory. This pie, from True Food Kitchen, is a little bit of both, but airs on the savory side. This would make a great side dish to any dinner, or even a main course.

Recipe: Squash Pie

6. She's My Apple Pie Cocktail

Eat your pie and drink it too. Hard Rock Cafe is serving up a tasty Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, apple and pineapple juices with Monin Salted Caramel shaken together and then topped with Angry Orchard Hard Cider and garnished with whipped cream and a cinnamon crisp.

Recipe: She's My Apple Pie Cocktail

7. No-bake S'mores Pie

Don't have the time to bake but craving a pie for dessert? Then this is the perfect recipe for you. This recipe calls for a graham cracker crust, chocolate truffle filling and toasted marshmallows on top.

Recipe: No-bake S'mores pie