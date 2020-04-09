6 restaurants serving complete Easter dinners

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Easter is soon to be here, and though it may look different this year because the coronavirus outbreak is forcing families to shelter in place, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate.

But maybe instead of cooking a traditional feast for a gaggle of guests, you order a platter of holiday eats and enjoy the day with those you’re quarantined with?

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Here are some restaurants that are still open for (Easter) business.

Boston Market

For a super traditional -- and super convenient -- option, Boston Market is selling a pick-up Heat & Serve meal that comes complete with turkey breast, spiral sliced ham, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, gravy and other beloved fixin’s.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cracker Barrel

Bring home some country cooking with the restaurant’s Easter Heat N’ Serve Supper To-Go. Available in two size options, the ham supper comes with sugar-cured ham, yeast rolls and two sides, and is available for curbside pickup or delivery.

Red Lobster

Easter dinner doesn’t have to be expensive -- or even consist of ham. Red Lobster is offering a Family Meal Deal for the occasion at just $7 per person. The seafood-heavy line-up is available for contactless delivery or pickup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bonefish Grill

Still craving fish? Starting today through Sunday, the seafood chain is offering an Easter Family Bundle starting at $49.99. The meal comes complete with wood-grilled Mahi, jumbo shrimp and garlic mashed potatoes, among other traditional sides.

Olive Garden

When you’re home, you can still eat like family... with or without your actual family. The Italian chain sells family platters, serving four to six people, of favorites such as lasagna and chicken parmigiana, as well as its classic salad and much-loved breadsticks. Tiramisu and bottles of wine may also be available, to really make it feel like a holiday.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Longhorn Steakhouse

The steakhouse chain has rolled out its new family meal deals just in time for Easter. According to the meat-centric restaurant, families can order a “big, shareable entrée, a jumbo-sized salad and four hearty sides,” along with bread and butter for $9 per person, for a family of four.