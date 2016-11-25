Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy great wine, which is why we’ve compiled this list of budget bottles from around the world. Whether you’re in the mood for French rosé, Australian Shiraz or a sparkler from Spain, Gayot's list of the 5 Best Wines Under $10 includes suggestions that will please any palate.

Can’t decide on just one wine?

At this price, you can afford to splurge on a second bottle.

1. Quinta de Azevedo 2012 Vinho Verde

Vinhos Verdes, Portugal

A blend of Loureiro and Pederna, this Vinho Verde has an intense floral bouquet with notes of citrus and energetic flavors of grapefruit and lime.

Price: $10

2. Paringa 2012 Shiraz

Australia

A complex, medium-bodied Shiraz, this wine hints at black cherry and oak at first, then follows with subtle flavors of chocolate, plum and white pepper on the palate.

Price: $10

3. La Vieille Ferme 2012 Ventoux Rosé

Rhône Valley, France

Made from a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Cinsault, this aromatic rosé displays floral notes with hints of anise and brown sugar. The palate is full of ripe cherry and has a crisp acidity.

Price: $9

4. Stemmari Nero d’Avola

Sicily, Italy

Made from 100 percent Nero d'Avola, this Sicilian wine gives off a touch of currant and pomegranate on the nose, while smooth ripe fruit flavors and sweet tannins swirl across the palate.

Price: $9

5. Opera Primo Pink Moscato

La Mancha, Spain

Made of 97 percent Muscat and 3 percent Tempranillo, this well-balanced sparkling pink Moscato features delicate bubbles with notes of tropical fruits on the nose and an enjoyable sweetness.

Price: $8

