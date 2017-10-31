16 ways to turn your leftover Halloween candy into something useful or delicious

As the Halloween festivities come to a close, we are left to reminisce about the fun times we had, the costumes we wore and the buckets of candy we collected. And while candy is a wonderful thing, there is only so much one can enjoy in its simplest form. This creates a problem, because you still have that bowl of candy staring you down. It seems wasteful to throw it out, so why not reprupose it into something else.

We’ve compiled a list of ways to turn that candy either into something useful or something even more delicious.

Fill up a piñata

Have a party coming up? If not, make an occasion to grab a piñata and fill it with your favorites. Great for kids and adults alike.

Melt a chocolate in your coffee

Spice up your everyday cup and make your own mocha. The more creative the better. Chocolate, caramel and coffee? Yes, please!

13 CELEBRITIES WHOSE COSTUMES CAUSED CONTROVERSY

Trail Mix

Tear open those M&Ms, Reese’s Pieces, candy corn or any other candy to jazz up your usual mix.

Almond Joy cupcakes

This takes the classic coconut, almond and chocolate combination to the next level.

Freeze it

You never know when you might want a piece of sugary goodness, so save some for later and place your leftovers in the freezer.

Reese’s cake

Does it get any better than a Reese’s topped cake? If you're feeling extra adventurous, place the peanut butter cups in the icing between the cake layers.

MARS CANDY COMPANY PROMISES $1 BILLION TO COMBAT CLIMATE CHANGE

Candy bar pie

When in doubt, throw your leftover candy in a pie.

Candy-filled cookies

Make your usual recipe that much better by adding a candy of your choice like M&Ms.

Candy trifle

Layer your favorite candy with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauce, brownie bits or anything else you choose.

Halloween candy bark

This is a quick and easy way to turn your Halloween candy into something new and delicious.

THESE STATES CONSUME THE MOST CALORIES ON HALLOWEEN

Candy corn parfait

Get creative and layer colored pudding between candy corn and other candies of your choice. For a healthier version try layering pineapple, mandarin oranges, and whipped cream or yogurt topped with a few candy corn.

Jolly Rancher lollipops

Pick your favorite flavors, line them up, melt, and enjoy.

Candy cookie cake

You’ll definitely want to save all that candy and bake it into one of these delicious cookie cakes.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Reese’s brownies

Bake those peanut butter cups right into your brownies for a welcomed twist to the already tasty treat.

Stuff your gift bags with candy

Instead of tissue paper this holiday season, try filling up those bags with candy instead. Your recipients will be grateful for the extra sweets.

Chocolate smash cake

One way to repurpose all that candy…fill a chocolate mold with it all (and then break it open). An element of surprise is always good.