Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Holiday
Published
Last Update March 20

12 delicious recipes that use watermelon

By Molly Dodd, | Fox News

You don't need one day to celebrate the sweetness of watermelon--but it helps.  Monday, Aug. 3 is National Watermelon Day, so if you're at a loss for different ways to use it (besides a seed-spitting contest) check out these mouth-watering recipes to keep you cool and refreshed.

1. Watermelon and Peppadew Salad

Enjoy this light and refreshing salad outdoors this summer.

Enjoy this light and refreshing salad outdoors this summer. (Elizabeth Binder)

Peppadew is the brand name of sweet piquanté peppers grown in the Limpopo province of South Africa. These mildly spicy, pickled, cherry-sized peppers are available in store deli sections near the olives. They're fabulous to have on hand for any party (they're great with cheese, stuffed or even thrown on the grill) and pair well with watermelon's sweet juiciness.

Watermelon and Peppadew Salad Recipe

2. Spicy Watermelon Margarita

Give your margarita some flavor with this watermelon twist.

Give your margarita some flavor with this watermelon twist. (Master of Mixes & Arta Tequila)

Mix fresh watermelon, Master of Mixes Margarita Mix, its Watermelon Daiquiri/Margarita Mix and Arta Tequila to make this one-of-a-kind drink.

Spicy Watermelon Margarita Recipe

3. Watermelon Sparkler Punch

Watermelon + Gin = Summer in a glass and the perfect 4th of July cocktail.

Watermelon + Gin = Summer in a glass and the perfect 4th of July cocktail. (NOLET)

Nothing says summer like watermelon…and for anyone who likes to entertain, a good punch recipe is a must.  NOLET’S Silver from the Nolet family, and creators of Ketel One Vodka, is not your typical gin. Instead of juniper, it gives off floral and fruit notes – specifically Turkish Rose, Peach and Raspberry – which makes great cocktails for both gin lovers and those who are new to the spirit.

NOLET’S Silver Watermelon Sparkler Punch Recipe

4. Spicy Watermelon Salad with Feta and Basil

Spice up your salad with this delicious twist on watermelon salad.

Spice up your salad with this delicious twist on watermelon salad. (Matthew Mead/AP)

Watermelon’s sweet, crunchy flavor lends itself surprisingly well to salads, and this simple recipe for spicy watermelon salad with feta cheese and basil is a great start.  But improvise as you see fit.

Spicy Watermelon Salad with Feta and Basil Recipe

5. Watermelon Feta Mint Skewers

What a festive way to serve up a watermelon appetizer.

What a festive way to serve up a watermelon appetizer. (Briana Jatlow)

Watermelon feta mint skewers are a crowd favorite and they’re one of the easiest appetizer recipes around. Just slide them on bamboo skewers and watch them disappear.

Watermelon Feta Mint Skewers Recipe

6. Watermelon Wine Spritz

This is the perfect drink for a hot summer day.

This is the perfect drink for a hot summer day. (Jung Lee)

Jung Lee’s Watermelon Wine Spritz is a delicious and refreshing cocktail perfect for pleasing any crowd.  Combine Clos du Bois 2013 California chardonnay --or your favorite white wine-- with watermelon juice, mint and club soda.

Clos du Bois Watermelon Wine Spritz Recipe

7. Watermelon Salad with Arugula, Goat Cheese, and Candied Walnuts

This is a simple salad to make, but the flavors and textures are complex and delicious.

This is a simple salad to make, but the flavors and textures are complex and delicious. (Danielle Walker)

This is a simple salad to make, but the flavors and textures are complex and delicious. The watermelon lends a subtle sweetness to the peppery arugula and rich goat cheese, and the spiced candied walnuts give it the perfect crunch.

Watermelon Salad with Arugula, Goat Cheese, and Candied Walnuts Recipe

8. Watermelon Garden Punch

This is a refreshing drink to serve a group at your next party.

This is a refreshing drink to serve a group at your next party. (Master of Mixes & Arta Tequila)

The delicious drink gets a kick from Arta Tequila,Master of Mixes Mojito Mix and their Watermelon Daiquiri/Margarita Mix.

Watermelon Garden Punch Recipe

9. Watermelon Ice Cubes

Make a splash this summer with this ice cube alternative.

Make a splash this summer with this ice cube alternative. (AP)

Don't make ice cubes with just water.  These are awesome in lemonade, ginger ale, plain or flavored seltzer water, even orange soda. They can also add a nice summer touch to gin and tonics and margaritas.

Watermelon Ice Cubes Recipe

10. Watermelon Juice

Unconventional, but oh-so-delicious.

Unconventional, but oh-so-delicious. (iStock)

On a hot summer day, there's nothing like a pitcher of sweet, refreshing watermelon juice to keep you hydrated.

Watermelon Juice Recipe

11. Icy-Spicy Watermelon Soup

This soup is refreshing and filling.

This soup is refreshing and filling. (Washington Post)

Here’s a no-cook “salad soup” to keep in mind for the dog days of summer. It’s naturally low-fat and vegetarian.

Icy-Spicy Watermelon Soup Recipe

12. Head Above Watermelon

(THE LCL: Bar & Kitchen)

This festive watermelon and lime drink is made with Casamigos Blanco tequila and Allagash Hefeweizen beer. It's the perfect combination for a tangy and sweet treat.

Head Above Watermelon Recipe