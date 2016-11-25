10 mom-worthy recipes for Mother's Day brunch

Nothing says I love you quite like a homemade meal.

This Mother's Day, treat your mom to brunch with these recipes. Whether she has a sweet tooth or prefers a healthier option, these dishes are sure to impress her.

1. Orange-lemon waffles

Add some zing to your homemade waffles. This recipe calls for the zest of both lemons and oranges, and the stiffly-beaten egg whites adds an air-like quality to your brunch.

2. Bacon jam

Serve this versatile condiment with just about anything. Actually you can serve all by itself on grilled bread. All the basic tastes are there (salty, sweet, sour, bitter, umami) --plus some spicy heat.

3. David Burke's PB & J french toast

This recipe takes the kid-favorite flavors of peanut butter and jelly and brings them to another level.

4. Grilled banana bread with maple bacon butter

Bacon. Butter. Bananas. Need we say more?

5. Watermelon lemonade

No brunch is complete without a refreshing beverage.

6. Pastrami and arugula omelette

Brunch isn't all about waffles and pancakes. This omelette recipe is delicious and healthy.

7. Chorizo and green chile frittata

Avocado adds a delicious and creamy element to this hearty frittata.

8. Mushroom flatbread

The delicious take on pizza will have you wanting more.

9. Scrambled egg donburi

Impress your mom with this recipe is from Las Vegas' Nobu Hotel. It's easier to make than it looks.

10. Deviled Egg with sea salt popchips

This is definitely not your grandma's deviled egg recipe. Give those savory bites a little crunch is tiny pieces of super light popchips --an airy type of potato chip .

