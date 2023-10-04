Pope opens Synod, warns against 'political calculations' and 'ideological battles' in the Catholic Church

The 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is underway in Vatican City — one of the largest and most global meetings of Catholic leaders in decades.

Pope Francis, opening the assembly in audience with cardinals and bishops of the Catholic Church from around the world, spoke out against politicking or pushing agendas during the synod.

"We do not want to make ourselves attractive in the eyes of the world, but to reach out to it with the consolation of the Gospel, to bear witness to God’s infinite love in a better way and to everyone," Pope Francis said.

The pontiff specifically warned the crowd to avoid "political calculations or ideological battles," and instead use the meeting as a chance to see and feel God's will.

Pope Francis noted a question raised by his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, in 2012 as the main focus to keep in mind during the discussions. "‘The question for us is this: God has spoken, He has truly broken the great silence, He has shown Himself, but how can we communicate this reality to the people of today, so that it becomes salvation?’"

The meeting at the Vatican signifies the final step in Pope Francis's yearslong passion project — a worldwide dialogue between clergy and laity taking the temperature of the Catholic Church and discussing ideas for future evangelization.

"Our Mother the Church is always in need of purification, of being ‘repaired,’ for we are a people made up of forgiven sinners," the pope told attendees. "Always in need of returning to the source that is Jesus and putting ourselves back on the paths of the Spirit to reach everyone with his Gospel."

The pontiff has repeatedly emphasized that the synod is not "a political gathering" nor a "parliament" meant to enact change on democratic votes.

Following this month's meeting and next year's final Vatican summit, a document will be prepared and presented to Pope Francis with the synod's findings — in theory, a textual distillation of the entire worldwide church's ideas about the Church's present situation and future opportunities.

The pope will then be free to do with the document's recommendations whatever he wishes — there is no ecclesial authority attached to the Synod and the body of participants serve only in an advisory capacity.

Still, the synod's emphasis on lay participation and the inclusion of prominent Catholics with openly heterodox conceptions of established doctrine has upset many pockets of believers.

Cardinals Raymond Burke, Walter Brandmüller, Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, Juan Sandoval Íñiguez and Robert Sarah submitted a set of dubia, formal requests to the pope and Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith for clarification on doctrine, in July.

The dubia requested clarification on five specific issues the cardinals believe have lacked clarity from the Holy See: the inability to reinterpret divine revelation, the inadmissibility of blessings for same-sex couples, the hierarchical authority of bishops, the ordination of women to the priesthood and the necessity for repentance for sacramental absolution.

Dubia are typically answered with simple yes or no responses, but Pope Francis answered the list of topics in long form in the same month.

The response was originally sent to the cardinals in August in the pope's native Spanish language. The Vatican released the answers to the public Monday.