Pompeo relies on faith to protect American people from threats: interview

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with California megachurch pastor Greg Laurie about his Christian faith during an online service on Sunday.

America's top diplomat told the Harvest Christian Fellowship pastor that prayer is a big part of his diplomatic responsibilities.

"I continue always to pray for all of those who are present in the negotiation. I pray for the president who gives me the guidance, who says, 'These are the things I want you to go execute on behalf of the United States of America.' I know that that wisdom that comes from that prayer, the peace that comes with it, gives me the opportunity to help deliver good outcomes for the American people and increase the chance that I actually will succeed in those endeavors."

He added, "The responsibility, the duty is on me, but it is my faith that gives me strength and courage to continue to work on behalf of America."

The former Kansas representative who was born in Southern California said he reads both the Bible and the intelligence reports he receives every morning, seeking God's wisdom in these tumultuous times.

"I have my Bible sitting out, and every morning I get a book filled with intelligence that talks about all the threats to Americans here at home and Americans all across the world. To juxtapose those two everyday is sometimes hard to get your head around," Pompeo told Laurie.

"I manage to synthesize them, to bring them together, knowing that the Lord gives me the capacity to work, to be diligent," the former CIA director added. "I hope he will give me the wisdom and the perseverance to meet these challenges head-on in a way that protects the American people."

The Trump administration has made religious freedom a key part of its foreign policy.

"As someone who has made clear his faith, I want to make sure that every person has the capacity to do that," Pompeo explained. "In America we recognize that because we know that our rights come from the Lord. Our Constitution talks about that. Indeed, in that very first amendment it talks about religious freedom."

Earlier in the month, the Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party propaganda outlet, claimed "Pompeo betrays Christianity with lies" for suggesting the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab.