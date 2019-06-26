Trump praises former NFL MVP, says he's going to read his book on trip to Japan

President Trump praised former NFL MVP and Seattle Seahawks player Shaun Alexander Wednesday while addressing the Faith & Freedom Coalition in Washington, D.C.

During his address, Trump referenced the record-setting running back a few times during his speech, adding that he plans to read his book aboard Air Force One on his way to Japan for the G20 Summit.

"2005 MVP, you think I could take him in an arm wrestling contest?" the president joked, "and his good friend said, 'Don't do it, Mr. President.'"

He added: "I'm going to read the book on the plane. I'm going to Japan right after this, so I'll be meeting with some nice fellows...we're doing better than any of them."

As Trump referenced historic low unemployment numbers for African Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans, he told Alexander, "and if I was wrong about that, Shaun...before I was even finished there would be headlines. I have to be very careful, Shaun."

And referencing the repealing of the Johnson Amendment, which stripped pastors of tax-exempt status for speaking on politics from the pulpit, Trump joked: "Unless they speak against me...we'll bring back that Johnson Amendment so fast, Shaun. I'm only kidding."

Alexander, the author of "Touchdown Alexander: My Story of Faith, Football, and Pursuing the Dream" and "The Walk: Clear Direction and Spiritual Power for Your Life," spoke before the president.

“The greatest title I’ve ever had is being called a child of God," Alexander told the faith-based audience.

The star professional football player who has been credited with making Seattle a football city ended with: "If we want to protect the next generation and we want to protect our country, keep the family strong."

"Shaun's a great person but he's tough," Trump said later in the speech, talking about ICE border patrol and the challenge with immigration.