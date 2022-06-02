Jerusalem gay pride parade, rabbi's funeral set hour apart raise tensions, authorities on high alert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli police are on high alert as two high-profile events take place in Jerusalem on Thursday, one of which has already sparked controversy and violent threats.

Anonymous opponents to the Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade have lobbied threats against the demonstration, which is taking place Thursday in the center of the city, according to the Times of Israel. Pride parades are historically controversial in the Jewish nation, as religious and conservative Israelis decry the displays as against the values of the country.

Just one hour after the Jerusalem pride parade is set to finish – outside the capitol – a somber and deeply religious funeral service is scheduled in memoriam of famous ultra-Orthodox rabbi Uri Zohar.

The congregation of religious orthodox communities in mourning not long after the secular gay pride celebration has put authorities on high alert for fear of violence.

JERUSALEM GAY PRIDE PARADE ATTACKER CONVICTED OF MURDER

The parade has a history of violent opposition from religious Jews in the area. Pride parades have historically been much larger and more broadly accepted in Tel Aviv, but Jerusalem's status as a holy city has made its comparatively modest pride parades infinitely more controversial.

In 2015, a deranged protestor stabbed six people at the celebration in Jerusalem. One of them, 16-year-old Shira Banki, later died of her wounds.

Jerusalem's District Court indicted Schlissel for murder in the deadly attack, along with multiple attempted murder charges for those he wounded.

However, religious protestors have leaned into the threat of violence this year, telling parade organizers that what happened to Banki will happen again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mother of the parade's organizer claims to have received a bullet in the mail as a threat. Two men have been arrested in connection to the allegations, but both deny any knowledge of the threats.

According to the Times of Israel, attendees include multiple lawmakers and elected officials, such as: Social Equality Minister Merav Cohen, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai are all slated to be taking part. MKs Gilad Kariv, Eli Avidar, Yorai Lahav Hertzano, Naama Lazimi, and Eitan Ginzburg.