Germany Bible museum puts on play presenting Jesus as transgender, weeks before Christmas

A Bible museum in Germany set up an exhibit claiming that there are LGBTQ themes in biblical studies, and hosted a play that presents a transgender Jesus Christ as a male who identifies as female. The Bibelhaus in Frankfurt has the exhibit running until Dec. 19, and the play took place on Dec. 15, according to the museum website.

The exhibit, "G*tt w/m/d," encourages visitors to "take a look at the diversity of gender identities from biblical and modern times and find a divine answer that fits all questions: You are good as you are."

The Bibelhaus website presents three of the exhibits: a statue of the goddess Asherah, an image of "The New Adam" with an LGBTQ pride rainbow flag, and a statue of Conchita Wurst, the drag queen persona of Austrian singer Thomas Neuwirth.

CHRISTIAN SCHOLARS RIP PSYCHOLOGY STUDY CLAIMING THAT LGBTQ ACTIVISM POSES NO THREAT TO CHRISTIANS

"Even in biblical times 3000 years ago it was clear: The fertility of the soil, animals and people depends on the gods," the exhibit's blurb on Asherah reads. "A deity can do both - beget and give birth." The museum notes that Asherah "in Judea and Samaria still belonged firmly in many households."

"Created in God's image, Adam is the blueprint for each of us," the museum website explains. "What does that reveal about people in themselves, about God and much more importantly: about ourselves? The alchemists of the Middle Ages found a beguiling answer: God's image is both male and female, in the origin, when it all began, and finally in the future. In the new creation of God then no longer applies to male or female, but all are one."

In addition to this exhibit, which opened on Jun. 23, the Bibelhaus hosted the play "The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven," written by the English transgender author Jo Clifford. On Dec. 15, the play was performed in German for the first time.

First performed in Glasgow in 2009, the queen of heaven play involves "Biblical stories" being "reimagined by a transgender Jesus."

Clifford, who identifies as a trans woman, explained the origin of the play in a 2019 interview.

"I had been brought up as a Christian and taught that when you’re unsure of what to do, you should try to think, ‘What would Jesus do?’ I thought, ‘Well, what would Jesus do if Jesus came back to earth now and was me, a trans woman? What would she do and what would she say?’ That was the origin of the play," Clifford said.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, slammed the exhibit and the play in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.

"The idea that there is a LGBTQ theme in the Bible is a lie," Graham, son of the late global evangelist Billy Graham, said. "When homosexuality is mentioned in the Bible, it is sin—rebellion against God and associated with His judgment."

"Any suggestion that Jesus Christ is transgender is not only false, it’s just sick," Graham added. "This is simply man trying to bring God down to his own level."

"Fortunately, we don’t have to wonder who Jesus Christ is because God tells us Himself in the Bible," the evangelist added. "When God sent His Son on a rescue mission to earth to save us from our sins, He chose to come to us as a man, Jesus Christ."

"From the time of Christ’s birth on that first Christmas morning, to His sacrificial death on the cross, to His resurrection from the tomb, the Bible only refers to Jesus Christ as a male," Graham said. "The Bible has many names for Jesus, including Son of God, Son of Man, Prince of Peace, King of Kings, and the bridegroom of the Church."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Bible doesn’t leave any confusion or uncertainty over how God has revealed Himself to us," the evangelist concluded. "This is why any effort to describe Jesus Christ as transgender must be condemned as a profane perversion of the Scriptures."