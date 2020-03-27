Call to fasting to help with coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As millions of Christians fast for Lent, many are focusing the sacrifice on ending the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 pastors in Ohio called for statewide prayer and fasting, the ancient practice of willfully refraining from something -- typically food. The network of clergymen is revisiting how prayer and fasting curtailed the cholera pandemic in 1849, according to Front Lines Ohio.

“We are calling Ohioans to a season of corporate prayer and fasting, especially during the zenith of the Holy Week and Passover observances from Sunday, April 5th through Thursday, April 16th," the proclamation reads.

"We stand in solidarity as a faith community during these extraordinary times being fully convinced in the words of Psalm 91 that only the Most High God will be our refuge and fortress and will deliver us from the perilous pestilence.”

Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau wrote a letter Sunday asking Israelis to fast until midnight Wednesday to "remove the coronavirus disease," CBN News reports.

"The good Lord will listen to our prayers and answer us and redeem us from all the harsh decrees, He will save in His great mercy his people Israel and all the children of the world who need it," Lau said. "A petition looking to Divine Mercy."

Lou Engle, who led the "Jesus Fast" that tens of thousands have participated in, called for a three-day global fast last week.

"Together, in the victory Christ has already won on the cross, we will speak to this coronavirus, saying, 'Be thou removed!'" he said.

"As we do, let's believe together that this pandemic will abate, stadiums will be filled, elections shifted, and 2020 will go down in history – not as the year where the nations collapsed – but as the year of historic advance of evangelism and missions worldwide!"