Zoe Saldaña Explains Why She Married So Soon After Breaking Up With Bradley Cooper

Zoe Saldaña has only recently started opening up about her one-year long marriage to Italian artist Marco Perego – though she won’t touch the pregnancy rumors.

In the August 2014 issue of Fashion magazine, the “Avatar” actress reveals why she married Perego last summer just months after breaking up with on-and-off boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

“I was finally able to spend time without being in a relationship, and even though it was a short period of time, it was beautiful,” the 36-year-old said. “I lost the fear of being alone. It was bliss.”

Saldaña and Perego were first spotted kissing at a “Star Trek Into Darkness” afterparty in May 2013 and it didn’t take her a long time to know that he was “the one.” They secretly wed later that summer.

“I met my partner when I was in a really beautiful place in my life,” Saldaña told the magazine. “It was like I found all answers with him, not in him. I was finding my answers on my own.”

She added: “We both feel we are artists in our core. One moment you’re up; the next moment you’re down. It all depends. You can sell a collection, you might not sell the next collection. It’s like an actor – you get cast or you don’t.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star said she knows Hollywood success comes in waves, but won’t be giving up – something her husband understands.

“I was a ferocious dancer so therefore I was a ferocious up-and-coming actress,” Saldaña said. “When it comes to auditions, I’m not competitive with anybody. I don’t even know who’s sitting next to me. I wouldn’t even tell you if it was a blonde or brunette. The moment you compare yourself, it weakens you.”

The Dominican-American actress will soon appear in the sequels of “Avatar.”

“(Neytiri) is stronger than what I wanted this time, but she’s also very vulnerable. It’s very much her journey and I accepted the job again because I believe the script has her going in the right path,” she said. “Jake and Neytiri are very much still a force to be reckoned with.”

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino