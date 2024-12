Valerie Bertinelli has a stern message for those who "harshly" criticized her vulnerable photo that showed off her figure.

"To all of you that would sit in judgment of my body, the photo, and my reason for posting it, I hope you find a place in your heart to not judge yourself as harshly as you judge others," the celebrity chef shared on Instagram.

"I have dealt with judgment my entire life starting from when I was a young girl. It has taken me a long time to realize that my judgment, with patient discernment, is the only judgment that counts."

The 64-year-old Food Network star’s comments come one day after she shared a skin-baring snap, as she stripped down to her black bra and matching underwear set in a bathroom selfie.



She continued to open up about her self-worth in an emotional, yet honest, social media post.

"I have no power over someone else’s judgment of me and now I have no interest. Finally."

Bertinelli explained it took her nearly three years of "emotional labor" to "mentally" disregard others' judgment.

"For the first time in my life, I love my body as it is. It’s not the 20 year old body that I hated and it really is a shame that I hated that beautiful body," she wrote in part.

"Even as challenging as it’s been and is, I am grateful for this journey and I wouldn’t trade this body for my 20 year old body any day. Ever."

Bertinelli previously pointed out her "lump bump wrinkle and saggy" parts, as she bared all in her bathroom selfie. She noted that she felt "acceptance" and "simple appreciation" for the life she has been given.

It has not always been an easy life journey for Bertinelli.



Earlier this year, Bertinelli chose to abstain from alcohol and focus more on her future and less on her past.

She shares videos and inspirational messages encouraging followers to "never forget the miracle of being here."

"First came the work," she previously told People. "Why I thought I didn't deserve to be loved. Why I was using food to numb my feelings. All the drama and trauma I hadn’t dealt with — with Ed and my last marriage."



"Ed" refers to late musician Eddie Van Halen, her first husband and the father of her only child, Wolfgang Van Halen. Her last marriage was with financial planner Tom Vitale, whom she divorced in 2022.

