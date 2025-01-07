Ted Danson's wife Mary Steenburgen gives hilarious detail about their sex life

Mary Steenburgen isn’t holding back.

While explaining how she was wrong in her impression that her husband, Ted Danson, was a bit of a ladies' man before they met, the "Book Club" actress admitted a detail about their sex life.

"I admired him so much as an actor, but I didn't personally know him, and I had this stupid idea that he was, like, maybe kind of a slick guy," Steenburgen explained to People magazine on Friday at the Golden Gala red carpet of her husband, who played a womanizer on "Cheers" from 1982 until 1993.

But she soon realized "how wrong" she was.

"Slick guys don't say, ‘gosh-a-rooni,’ after making love. I'd like to apologize to my granddaughters," she jokingly added.

She added that there’s a reason Danson is "treasured" by everyone he works with.

"He's just so loving and takes such joy in acting that all of us who are hard at work away from our families for long hours get to work on a set that is dictated by his kindness," she said.

She continued, "I also fell in love with the sort of father that he is and with his beloved daughters... Ted loves them with all his heart and yet had space in there to love my Lilly and Charlie so perfectly as well. It's pretty thrilling to go through life with Ted Danson."

Danson and Steenburgen first met in 1983 and married in 1995, and they each have two children from previous marriages.

The couple’s best quality time is very early in the morning, according to Danson.

"The most fun is the early mornings," Danson told People of their 4:30 togetherness time. "Coffee in bed, playing Wordle, Connections, and Spelling Bee, talking and laughing and sharing. To both of us, it's like heaven on Earth."

He added, "Even if she's working in a different time zone, we will wake up in time to be able to play our games and have coffee over the phone."