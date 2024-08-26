Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown accuses exes of betraying him: 'I am out of my mind!'

Kody Brown's first three wives have all left him in the past three years

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown, four spouses explain the motivation to chronicle their 'plural marriage' Video

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown, four spouses explain the motivation to chronicle their 'plural marriage'

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown, along with his four spouses, explain the motivation to chronicle their 'plural marriage' for hit TLC series.

"Sister Wives" is incorporating all the drama, from marital woes to betrayal in the upcoming season.

In the trailer for the TLC reality show, which was released on Monday, Kody Brown is seen having a breakdown after three of his four wives decided to end their relationships with him. Now, Kody is only married to Robyn Brown, who feels that their marriage is being tested.

Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown were all previously married to Kody.

A photo of "Sister Wives" stars Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown

Kody Brown and, from left, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, attend Hard Rock Hotel's 25th anniversary celebration on Oct. 10, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

"They have all betrayed me," Kody exclaimed in the trailer. "I am out of my mind!"

During Robyn's confessional interview, the reality star admitted that she believed her husband had been "sabotaging our relationship."

Kody Brown in Flagstaff, AZ, on Sister Wives.

"Sister Wives" star Kody Brown feels "betrayed" by his former wives. (TLC)

"I feel like the idiot that got left behind," Robyn said.

For years, Robyn has said she married Kody not just out of love for him, but because she wanted to have sister wives and live a polygamist lifestyle. In recent seasons, as Kody's other relationships have fallen apart, she's been upset at the idea of having a monogamous marriage.

Christine noted in the trailer that "she's not gonna be friendly" to her former husband. Christine was the first to leave Kody in 2021, and in October 2023 she married David Woolley.

Kody Brown Christine Brown

Christine was Kody's third wife. (Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Janelle followed suit in 2022, leaving Kody after a years-long issue about his strict rules pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic came to a head in an extremely heated argument.

Kody had insisted that she kick their adult sons out of her home because they continued to see friends during the lockdown, but she refused, and in turn, Kody felt like she was disrespecting him.

A photo of Janelle Brown

Janelle Brown of "Sister Wives" visits SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 21, 2023, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"I don’t really miss him," Janelle said in the trailer.

In another trailer for the upcoming season, Meri, Kody's first wife, said their relationship was also "officially done." Their issues had been going on for several years, with Kody repeatedly saying that he had no interest in being with her. He's even said he regrets marrying her.

The 19th season of "Sister Wives" debuts on TLC on Sept. 15.

Christine and Robyn Brown of Sister Wives posing in Flagstaff, Arizona

Christine and Robyn Brown of "Sister Wives" posing in Flagstaff, Arizona. (TLC)

"Sister Wives" first aired in 2010 and documented the Brown family as they navigated their plural family lifestyle. The Browns initially lived in Utah but eventually fled to Nevada to escape Utah's strict bigamy laws – bigamy wasn't decriminalized in the state until 2020.

Kody had four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn, and a total of 18 children. One of the children, Janelle's son Garrison, died by suicide last year. He was 25.

Kody Brown sister wives

"Sister Wives" first premiered in 2010 and followed the Browns and their plural family lifestyle. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

