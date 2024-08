Shana Wall, who dated Ryan Seacrest in the early 2000s, has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines after sustaining serious injuries from a beverage that allegedly contained "broken plastic and shards."

On Aug. 12, Wall, a former "Amazing Race" contestant, filed the documents in the Manhattan Supreme Court through her attorney, John J. Bailly.

According to the documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Wall alleges American Airlines "had a duty to provide beverages and food that was uncontaminated and fit for consumption."

She was instead "served a drink in a glass containing broken plastic and shards," which resulted in "severe injury to her throat, esophagus, vocal cords and digestive system."

Additionally, Wall claims because the airline "caused and created the dangerous, defective and unsafe condition on the airplane," it "is strictly liable due to its providing a beverage to the Plaintiff which was contaminated and unfit for human consumption."

Wall claims to have suffered multiple personal injuries.

"She was caused to be sick, sore, lame and disabled; was confined to home and bed; was caused to sustain a loss of enjoyment of life; she became incapacitated from the duties of her occupation, sustaining wage and economic loss; has incurred, and will in the future continue to incur, expenses for the treatment of her injuries; she became obligated to expend monies for physicians’ services and other medical care and treatment," the documents state.

Wall, who dated Seacrest from 2003 to 2005, is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged negligence.

Representatives for American Airlines and Wall did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.