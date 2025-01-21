Royals plan to visit President Donald Trump in 2026 in hopes of reinforcing a 'special relationship': report

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior members of the royal family are gearing up to visit President Donald Trump in the U.S. in hopes of strengthening their relationship, according to reports.

Plans for a foreign visit by high-ranking members of the king’s family have been discussed in Downing Street, according to The Times. While discussions are in the very early stages, the plan is to visit in 2026, the outlet reported.

"Donald Trump has a clear affinity for the royal family," a senior U.K. government source told the outlet. "He had a great relationship with the late Queen, recently met Prince William and has spoken highly of King Charles. A royal tour to the U.S. would help reinforce the ‘special relationship’."

KING CHARLES SENDS PERSONAL MESSAGE OF CONGRATULATIONS TO TRUMP ON SWEARING-IN

"Playing up to his pro-monarchist tendencies is one of a number of important ways we can exert our soft power," another insider added. "You saw that during his first administration and can expect to see it again."

Representatives for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

President Trump and King Charles' relationship stems from way back.

They first met in 2005, when Charles and Queen Camilla visited the U.S. Throughout the years, the two leaders have acknowledged one another in various ways.

On Monday, King Charles sent a personal message of congratulations to President Trump on his inauguration, Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The message reflected the "enduring special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S.," a spokesperson said.

KING CHARLES CONTACTS DONALD TRUMP AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Trump has often supported the monarchy and previously referred to King Charles as "a wonderful guy."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who posted a video message of congratulations to President Trump on Monday, said he also looks forward to taking their "partnership to the next level."

"For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership. It is a uniquely close bond," Starmer, who met President Trump in September, said.

TRUMP, PRINCE WILLIAM SIT DOWN FOR MEETING IN PARIS AFTER NOTRE DAME CEREMONY

In December, President Trump had a "great talk" with Prince William during a visit to Paris.

The two were in France for the re-opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral, and they later met one-on-one at the U.K. ambassador’s residence.

"I had a great talk with the prince," Trump told The New York Post.

"I asked him about [Kate Middleton] and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about [King Charles' cancer] and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad," Trump told the outlet.

He added, "We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan and Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post.