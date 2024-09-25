Rosie O'Donnell joked about Diddy going to prison years before music mogul's sex trafficking arrest

It seems Rosie O'Donnell unknowingly predicted Sean "Diddy" Combs' fate years before the music mogul was arrested on multiple sex trafficking charges last week.

In a resurfaced clip circulating online, the comedian joked that Diddy would serve "five to ten" in prison.

"Lot of multiple nominees — multiple Grammy nominees — this year," O'Donnell said while speaking to the ’90s girl group TLC. "Lauryn Hill’s got four, TLC’s got eight and Sean Combs five to ten. Get it? Like he’s going to jail."

While all the women cackled, O'Donnell said she had one more zinger.

"I was going to go … I don’t mean to be mean because, I mean, he’s a nice guy, and he can really sing sing. Oops." said O'Donnell seemingly referencing Sing Sing, the maximum-security prison in Ossining, New York.

Earlier this week, O'Donnell posted a video to TikTok detailing the moment she was turned away from one of Diddy's infamous white parties.

"Although I only met him once, he did invite me to his New Year’s Eve party, which I believe everybody was wearing white, but we didn’t know," O’Donnell said in the video. "We had on, like, sweatpants, me and my family and my kids.

"They didn’t let us in," she added. "The doormen were, like, looking at us. I’m like, ‘No, no. He invited me yesterday. I live right there. My daughter saw him on the street, and we talked.’ No, we couldn’t come in.

"He rented out the Regal Cinema for me and my family to see any movie we want, the entire day, in any theater, whenever we wanted, which was so unbelievably over the top and extraordinary," O'Donnell, who said Diddy "felt bad," added. "I never spoke to him before or after that."

The music mogul was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution last week. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court Sept. 18, where he pleaded not guilty. Not only was Combs denied the proposed $50 million bail, he was sent to jail immediately after the hearing.

He has been placed on routine suicide watch as he awaits trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, a source told Fox News Digital Friday.

The source added that "this is common practice for high-profile individuals as they are admitted to a federal facility and not indicative of his mental state."

Prior to the U.S. Attorney's press conference last week, Combs' attorney said they plan to fight for the rapper to be released.

"His spirits are good. He's confident," Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse Sept. 17. "He is dealing with this head-on, the way he's dealt with every challenge in his life. And he's not guilty. He's innocent of these charges. He's going to plead not guilty, obviously. He's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers. And I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs.

"I'm going to fight like hell to get him released, and he should be released," Agnifilo added. "With all that he's done and coming here voluntarily."