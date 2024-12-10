Expand / Collapse search
British Royals

Queen Camilla's son addresses 'conspiracy' theories about her health

Thomas Parker Bowles shared an update on his mother's health as she recovers from pneumonia

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Queen Camilla's son, Thomas Parker Bowles, dismissed rumors about his mother's health as she continues to recover from pneumonia.

The 49-year-old food writer and restaurant critic shared an update on the 77-year-old royal's condition during a recent appearance on "The Go To Food Podcast."

"Most pressingly, how is your ma doing? Because she was a bit under the weather. Is she going to be in full recovery mode for silly season?" host Freddy Clode asked at the beginning of the episode, which was uploaded Sunday.

"I think so, I think, yeah, as these things go around — these bugs — and there's no great conspiracy theory or anything," Parker Bowles responded.

queen camilla standing next to her son thomas parker bowles

Queen Camilla's son, Thomas Parker Bowles, addressed speculation about her health. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

He shared that Camilla became ill after joining husband King Charles on their royal tour of Australia and Samoa in October.  

"She did the tour, and she caught some kind of awful bug. And then, before she was well again, [she] worked too hard as she's wont to do," Parker Bowles said. 

"But, anyway, touch wood, all will be fine," he added, using the British version of the American phrase "knock on wood."

"She's going to be able to enjoy the run into Christmas?" Clode asked. 

"She's tough," Parker Bowles replied. 

queen camilla with her son thomas parker bowles

Parker Bowles said his mother "caught some kind of awful bug" during her tour of Australia and Samoa. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Parker Bowles is the son of Camilla and her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, 84. The former couple also share daughter Laura Lopes, 46. 

In early November, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement that Camilla had been diagnosed with a chest infection and would not attend events during the United Kingdom's annual Remembrance weekend.  

"Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events," the statement said, according to People.

queen camilla and thomas parker bowles watching a race

Camilla sparked concern after canceling a string of appearances. ( Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Camilla sparked concern after she canceled several additional appearances over the past few weeks. During an event for the Qatari state visit last week, the royal revealed to guests that her chest infection was pneumonia, according to People.

Queen Camilla

Last week, Camilla revealed that her chest infection was a form of pneumonia.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On Dec. 3, Camilla spoke about her health during a reception commemorating the 50th anniversary of Women’s Aid, a charitable organization that works to end domestic violence against women and children.

"I am still a bit tired. It catches up a bit," she told attendees, according to the Daily Mail.  

