Mariah Carey says 13-year-old twins with Nick Cannon aren't 'bad or evil' like she was

Mariah Carey is a proud parent to her 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon.

During a rare interview, Carey, 55, said her sweet teenagers don’t have the same "evil" personality that she had growing up.

"I love them so much," the pop singer told E! News. "They're really good kids… I don’t think that they're bad or evil in any way like I was… they're very smart, and they're funny — and… I'm the mommy."

Moroccan and Monroe are the eldest children of Cannon’s. He has 10 younger children with five other women.

The "Always Be My Baby" singer continued to share insight into how she is as a mother to teenage twins.

"Am I mean? No," Carey said. "Am I lenient? Probably. Because I don't want to be that person that's like the bleak one in the crowd and they don't want to be around me or something."

Carey shared that the twins recently supported her during her Las Vegas residency.

"They did want to come see the show the other night," she added. "But… I didn't know if they really wanted to come or if it was somebody else saying it. You never know!"

In 2022, the self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas" revealed how her "messed up" childhood led her to find joy in the holiday.

During an interview with W Magazine, the pop icon shared the origin story of her popular holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas."



"The idea of me doing a Christmas album at all came from the record company," Carey explained.

"It was very early in my career, and I thought it was a little early for me to be doing that, but I was like, ‘Well, I love Christmas.’ I had some very sad Christmases as a child, but I always try to find the bright light there."

The six-time Grammy winner told the outlet she wrote the 1994 hit when she was up late one night playing with a keyboard and walking around the home she once shared with ex-husband Tommy Mottola.

"I didn’t want it to feel specific to any era, so we didn’t use sounds that were happening at that time," she explained. "That way, it would feel classic and timeless.

"But I could never have imagined that it would become such a major part of my life."

Meanwhile, as Carey and Cannon raise their twins together, the father of 12 has a bountiful brood.

Cannon welcomed his 12th child in December 2022 with Alyssa Scott. The couple were also parents of a son who died in 2021 at five months old.

He additionally has three children with model Brittany Bell, and another set of twins and a daughter with radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

Reality television star Brie Tiesi and model LaNisha Cole each have one child with Cannon.