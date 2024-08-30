Maren Morris' infant son received 'scary' death threats after the musician called out Morgan Wallen

Maren Morris claimed she received death threats after calling out Morgan Wallen in 2021, and so did her infant son.

Morris opened up about the hate she received after calling out the country music star for using a racial slur in an episode of Sophia Bush's "Work in Progress." "The Bones" singer has "contemplated" how people were "this pissed" about her "criticism of cruelty" for years.

"I think it's because they're not only, like, defending the person that said this, but they are taking it personally, as if I'm criticizing them, which I think says, you know, a lot more about their interpretation of criticism and what that content was than me as a person calling out someone using the N-word. Or even transphobia that I've criticized in the past that sort of, like, exploded in another wave," Morris said.

Morris explained she was encouraging the industry and Wallen "to do better … as a peer."

"I mean, the death threat portion for me as a young mother was, yeah, obviously, like, scary," Morris added. "And it wasn't death threats against me. It was against my son, too. So it's like, 'Oh, wow. Now we're involving the kids, the ones that you cared so much about.

"It's incredibly dangerous and scary."

Morris shares her 4-year-old son with ex-husband Ryan Hurd.

Wallen made headlines in 2021 after a video of him using the N-word surfaced online. Even though he was nominated for multiple Academy of Country Music Awards that year, Wallen was not included in the ceremony in any capacity. He was also dropped by his record label, and his music was banned from iHeartRadio.

Many celebrities reacted to the news on social media, including Kelsea Ballerini and Morris.

"The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music," Ballerini wrote.

Morris tweeted, "It actually IS representative of our town because this isn't his first 'scuffle' and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn't his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse."

Wallen opened up about the video and his racial slur months after the video surfaced in an interview with Michael Strahan.

