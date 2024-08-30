Expand / Collapse search
Music

Maren Morris' infant son received 'scary' death threats after the musician called out Morgan Wallen

'Kiss the Sky' singer Maren Morris criticized Morgan Wallen's use of a racial slur in 2021

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Maren Morris claimed she received death threats after calling out Morgan Wallen in 2021, and so did her infant son.

Morris opened up about the hate she received after calling out the country music star for using a racial slur in an episode of Sophia Bush's "Work in Progress." "The Bones" singer has "contemplated" how people were "this pissed" about her "criticism of cruelty" for years.

"I think it's because they're not only, like, defending the person that said this, but they are taking it personally, as if I'm criticizing them, which I think says, you know, a lot more about their interpretation of criticism and what that content was than me as a person calling out someone using the N-word. Or even transphobia that I've criticized in the past that sort of, like, exploded in another wave," Morris said.

Morris explained she was encouraging the industry and Wallen "to do better … as a peer."

Maren Morris and Morgan Wallen side by side

Maren Morris claimed she and her infant son received death threats after she called out Morgan Wallen in 2021. (Getty Images)

"I mean, the death threat portion for me as a young mother was, yeah, obviously, like, scary," Morris added. "And it wasn't death threats against me. It was against my son, too. So it's like, 'Oh, wow. Now we're involving the kids, the ones that you cared so much about.

"It's incredibly dangerous and scary."

Morris shares her 4-year-old son with ex-husband Ryan Hurd.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd attend awards show

Maren Morris and ex-husband Ryan Hurd share their son, Hayes. (Johnny Nunez)

Wallen made headlines in 2021 after a video of him using the N-word surfaced online. Even though he was nominated for multiple Academy of Country Music Awards that year, Wallen was not included in the ceremony in any capacity. He was also dropped by his record label, and his music was banned from iHeartRadio.

Many celebrities reacted to the news on social media, including Kelsea Ballerini and Morris.

"The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music," Ballerini wrote.

Morgan Wallen in a white shirt and khacki pants points to the crowd while peforming

Morgan Wallen recently completed his One Night At A Time tour. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024)

Morris tweeted, "It actually IS representative of our town because this isn't his first 'scuffle' and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn't his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse."

Maren Morris on TV

Maren Morris publicly criticized Morgan Wallen over his use of the N-word. (Getty Images)

Wallen opened up about the video and his racial slur months after the video surfaced in an interview with Michael Strahan.

"I was around some of my friends and we just, we say dumb stuff together. In our minds, it's playful. It sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong," Wallen said. "We were all clearly drunk, and I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk, and he was leaving. I didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all."

